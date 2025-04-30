Lagos socialite E-Money regains freedom after EFCC interrogation

Popular businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, was released on Tuesday evening after hours of questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged currency abuse and defacing of foreign notes.

E-Money, known for his opulent lifestyle and philanthropy, was reportedly picked up by EFCC operatives late Monday night from his residence in the upscale Omole area of Lagos and taken to Abuja for interrogation. The move came amid growing scrutiny of public figures over the mishandling of the Naira and foreign currencies, acts which the Central Bank of Nigeria has long condemned.

Though the EFCC is yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of his questioning or the terms of his release, social media posts from the businessman and his associates seemed to confirm that he had returned home.

In a video shared via his Instagram handle @iam_emoney1, E-Money appeared dressed regally, seated in what many fans describe as his “palace,” with the gospel song “Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord” playing in the background. The caption read: “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.”

Support poured in from fellow socialites and fans. Among the first to react was his longtime friend and associate, Pascal Okechukwu — better known as Cubana Chief Priest — who posted on Instagram: “My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”

Efforts to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for an official comment were unsuccessful as of press time, as calls and messages went unanswered.

The EFCC has, in recent months, intensified efforts to clamp down on public currency abuse, especially the spraying of dollars and Naira at social events, a common display of wealth among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. E-Money’s brief detention appears to be the latest in a series of cautionary moves by the commission.

