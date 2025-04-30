Connect with us

Entertainment

Lagos socialite E-Money regains freedom after EFCC interrogation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Popular businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-Money, was released on Tuesday evening after hours of questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged currency abuse and defacing of foreign notes.

E-Money, known for his opulent lifestyle and philanthropy, was reportedly picked up by EFCC operatives late Monday night from his residence in the upscale Omole area of Lagos and taken to Abuja for interrogation. The move came amid growing scrutiny of public figures over the mishandling of the Naira and foreign currencies, acts which the Central Bank of Nigeria has long condemned.

Though the EFCC is yet to issue an official statement regarding the nature of his questioning or the terms of his release, social media posts from the businessman and his associates seemed to confirm that he had returned home.

Read Also: PDP moves to reclaim mandates from Gov Oborevwori, other defectors in Delta

In a video shared via his Instagram handle @iam_emoney1, E-Money appeared dressed regally, seated in what many fans describe as his “palace,” with the gospel song “Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord” playing in the background. The caption read: “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.”

Support poured in from fellow socialites and fans. Among the first to react was his longtime friend and associate, Pascal Okechukwu — better known as Cubana Chief Priest — who posted on Instagram: “My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”

Efforts to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for an official comment were unsuccessful as of press time, as calls and messages went unanswered.

The EFCC has, in recent months, intensified efforts to clamp down on public currency abuse, especially the spraying of dollars and Naira at social events, a common display of wealth among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. E-Money’s brief detention appears to be the latest in a series of cautionary moves by the commission.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × three =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...