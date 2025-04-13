Lagos targets “ticking time bombs” as it intensifies crackdown on rickety vehicles

The Lagos State Government has escalated its campaign to safeguard road users by seizing a significant number of dilapidated vehicles operating within the city.

This decisive action, spearheaded by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), comes in response to growing concerns about the proliferation of poorly maintained vehicles that pose a severe threat to public safety.

Engr. Akin-George Fashola, Director of VIS, confirmed the intensified enforcement over the weekend, urging citizens to exercise caution and avoid boarding vehicles that are clearly in a state of disrepair.

While the precise number of impounded vehicles was not disclosed, Fashola emphasized the alarming condition of many of them, citing outdated components, inadequate maintenance, and a lack of essential safety features.

Describing these vehicles as “ticking time bombs,” Fashola highlighted their involvement in numerous accidents across Lagos, often resulting in fatalities, injuries, and property damage. He pointed to critical defects commonly found in the seized vehicles, including worn-out tires, faulty brakes, and corroded body structures, rendering them unfit for commercial operation.

Fashola further stressed the heightened danger posed by these vehicles operating at night, endangering unsuspecting passengers. He implored the public to prioritize their safety by avoiding any vehicle that exhibits signs of deterioration.

Assuring the public of the government’s commitment to road safety, the VIS Director confirmed that all impounded vehicles will be permanently removed from circulation. “We are working closely with stakeholders, including road transport unions, to make sure Lagos roads remain safe for everyone,” Fashola stated.

This initiative underscores the Lagos State Government’s ongoing efforts to minimize road accidents and enhance overall road safety within the state.

