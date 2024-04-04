Lagos Task Force cracks down on motorcycles, impounds 359 vehicles

In a two-day operation, the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, also known as the Task Force, clamped down on commercial motorcycle operators and illegal structures near railway lines.

The operation resulted in the impoundment of 359 motorcycles and the demolition of several shanties.

This action comes as a follow-up to the launch of the Red Line Rail project, aimed at improving public transportation in the city. The Task Force specifically targeted areas around the Fagba Rail Track, Iju-Ishaga, Abattoir, and Pen Cinema. Seized motorcycles were reportedly found operating on restricted routes, highways, and bridges.

Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, spokesperson for the Task Force, described the operation as complex due to resistance from some motorcycle operators. “There were miscreants lurking around the abattoir who threw stones and objects at us,” Abdulraheem said. “However, they were subdued by our tactical superiority.”

“The presence of okada and shanties along the rail tracks pose significant safety risks to residents, passersby and commuters who choose to patronise both the train and commercial motorcycle. Clearing them completely improves the aesthetic appeal of the rail area and would also mitigate encroachment on rail infrastructure in the state.”

The state government had banned the operation of commercial motorcycles to guarantee safety on major highways.

