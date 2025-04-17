Lagos taskforce busts drug peddlers in estate, market raids, recovers illicit substances, cash

A targeted enforcement operation by the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce has led to the arrest of 20 individuals in Gowon Estate and Egbeda, notorious for illicit drug peddling.

The raids, conducted on Wednesday, resulted in the recovery of various illegal substances and cash believed to be proceeds from their criminal activities.

The operation focused on known black spots within Gowon Estate, including the 31 Road intersection, Wole Omo-Osho, and Idoani Streets, as well as the Egbeda market area situated along the Egbeda-Idimu Road.

The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources confirmed in a statement that makeshift stalls located at the junction of Idoani Street, identified through intelligence reports as safe havens for drug sale and consumption by criminal elements, were completely dismantled during the operation.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, lauded the task force’s swift action on his official X handle on Thursday, issuing a strong warning to criminals operating under the guise of informal trading.

“In a swift enforcement operation yesterday, our Environmental Taskforce team dismantled makeshift structures in dark spots used for peddling illicit drugs around Gowon Estate and Egbeda. 20 suspects were arrested, and various illicit substances and cash were recovered. These criminal hideouts will no longer be tolerated in Lagos State,” Wahab posted.

He further emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to sanitizing public spaces and eradicating all forms of illegality that threaten the safety and well-being of Lagos residents. “We have zero tolerance for criminal activities in our communities. Our resolve to reclaim and secure Lagos for law-abiding citizens is unwavering,” Wahab stated.

The task force affirmed that all individuals apprehended during the raid will face legal prosecution in court. Officials also reassured the public that similar operations will be sustained as part of the state’s intensified efforts to create safer public spaces, free from the influence of criminal networks utilizing informal settlements as cover for their illicit activities.

Wahab urged residents to actively support the government’s initiatives by reporting any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

