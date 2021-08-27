Lagos tasks traditional rulers on conflict resolution, communal peace

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, tasked traditional rulers to strengthen communal peace and economic development in their communities.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, issued the charge at a Retreat, organised for traditional rulers in Lagos state.

Ahmed noted that traditional rulers in the state had continued to perform the role of catalysts, and agents of mobilisation for policy implementation, monitoring and review of policy options.

He emphasised that the role of traditional rulers is beyond being custodians of tradition and culture.

Hence, they could not be neglected in the workings of the state.

He averred that peaceful coexistence is important to economic progress of the state as this ensures promotion of peaceful coexistence.

Read also: Lagos tasks traditional rulers to embrace fight against child abuse

”Conflict resolution is a long-standing traditional engagement of our royal fathers. This has been passed from generations and effectively replicated in our contemporary society.

”This role has contributed to the peaceful coexistence among people of different backgrounds and beliefs in our state, resulting in remarkable economic progress

”We thank you for this but still request that you do more, especially at this period of challenges and unprovoked aggression among people.

”And as the closest to the grassroots, the constant interaction with them puts you at vantage position, to get the message across to them and to get their support and cooperation for meaningful development.

”This is not optional, but our collective responsibility to strengthen our cooperation for communal peace and security,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions