News
Lagos tasks traditional rulers on conflict resolution, communal peace
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, tasked traditional rulers to strengthen communal peace and economic development in their communities.
The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, issued the charge at a Retreat, organised for traditional rulers in Lagos state.
Ahmed noted that traditional rulers in the state had continued to perform the role of catalysts, and agents of mobilisation for policy implementation, monitoring and review of policy options.
He emphasised that the role of traditional rulers is beyond being custodians of tradition and culture.
Hence, they could not be neglected in the workings of the state.
He averred that peaceful coexistence is important to economic progress of the state as this ensures promotion of peaceful coexistence.
Read also: Lagos tasks traditional rulers to embrace fight against child abuse
”Conflict resolution is a long-standing traditional engagement of our royal fathers. This has been passed from generations and effectively replicated in our contemporary society.
”This role has contributed to the peaceful coexistence among people of different backgrounds and beliefs in our state, resulting in remarkable economic progress
”We thank you for this but still request that you do more, especially at this period of challenges and unprovoked aggression among people.
”And as the closest to the grassroots, the constant interaction with them puts you at vantage position, to get the message across to them and to get their support and cooperation for meaningful development.
”This is not optional, but our collective responsibility to strengthen our cooperation for communal peace and security,” he said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...