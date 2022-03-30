Lagos tax agency threatens to prosecute taxpayers, as deadline for tax filing nears

Taxpayers in Lagos State who fail to file their annual tax returns to the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) before deadline, March 31, 2022, will be prosecuted by the state’s tax authority.

The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Ayodele Subair, said the tax agency wouldn’t extend the deadline, which falls on Thursday, and taxpayers who fail to meet this obligation will be brought to book.

This was contained in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria. It was gathered that penalties, as well as other statutory sanctions, such as prosecution, would be used against defaulting taxpayers.

Persons who fall under the Personal Tax Income are individual taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme in Lagos State, a statement signed by LIRS head of Communications, Monsurat Amasa, reads.

“the obligation to file annual tax returns is stipulated in Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). The provision makes it mandatory for all taxable person(s) to file a return of aggregate income from all sources for the preceding year with the State tax authority in which they are deemed resident within 90 days from the commencement of every new year of assessment.” The statement explains.

It added that LIRS is “set to use the full weight of the law in ensuring taxpayers who fail to meet this obligation are brought to book.”

