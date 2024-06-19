Metro
Lagos taxi driver fights off carjacker at knifepoint
In a daring and brave move, a Lagos taxi driver foiled a carjacking attempt early Wednesday morning.
According to police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, a 35-year-old male passenger disguised himself as a fare-paying customer before attacking the driver with a knife.
The incident occurred around 1:20 am, as the driver picked up the suspect in the Chevron Area of Ajah. After traveling a distance, the suspect, while seated in the front passenger seat, allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to steal the Toyota Camry. A struggle ensued, resulting in the driver sustaining a deep cut on his hand.
He quoted the taxi driver as saying that the suspect requested that he take him to the Shrine in Agidigbi, Alausa area of Ikeja, and on conclusion on the fare, they both started the journey to the destination.
Hundeyin said, “On getting to the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, by 7UP Alausa Ikeja, the suspect, who was sitting beside him suddenly brought out a knife from his bag and attacked him in an attempt to snatch his Toyota Camry car.
“In the process, the driver sustained a deep knife cut on his hand while trying to struggle with the suspect.
“He quickly raised an alarm, and some good Nigerians came to his rescue, while the suspect took to his heels.
“However, after a hot chase, he was later arrested by the Anti-Crime team of the Alausa police division,” he said.
The driver, who remains unnamed, is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. The arrested suspect is in police custody, and investigations are ongoing, Hindeyin revealed.
