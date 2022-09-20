Metro
Lagos teacher jailed seven years for sexually assaulting 16-yr-old student
A secondary school teacher, Idowu Daniel was on Monday, sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his 16-year-old student within the school premises.
The 31-year-old Daniel, who was arraigned on charges bordering on defilement, was accused of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his student in the Biology laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, on June 27, 2019, at 9.25am.
While pronouncing the sentence of Idowu, the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that though the prosecution failed to establish the charge of defilement against the convict, as the victim failed to show up in court to testify, his confessional statement which was made voluntarily, showed that he sexually assaulted the minor.
“The defendant admitted to have fondled the breast of the victim twice and tried to have sex with her but he could not penetrate as she was a virgin.
“The defendant is hereby convicted on the charge of sexual assault of a child,” she said.
Read also: Police arraign teacher for allegedly aiding exam malpractice in Lagos
When he was given a chance to speak, the convict pleaded for mercy and asked the judge to be lenient with him.
“My lord, I am very sorry for what happened. I promise it will not happen again,” Daniel told the court.
But the judge refused to hearken to his plea as she lashed out at the convict for touching the victim in a suggestive way, adding that he would have gotten life imprisonment if the minor had testified in court.
“You are a teacher and you were touching the breast of your student. You would have gone for life imprisonment if the victim had come to court to testify,” Justice Taiwo said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...