Lagos threatens to shut down schools for failing to reopen January 4

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Lagos State government on Saturday threatened to shut down schools that failed to reopen for academic works on January 4.

The state government had last week directed all schools in the state to reopen on Tuesday for second term of the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state government has started the compilation of schools that failed to comply with the directive.

READ ALSO: Lagos nurses, midwives declare warning strike

She said the government developed a harmonized academic calendar in conjunction with relevant stakeholders in the education sector in June last year in a bid to ensure uniformity in the system.

Seriki-Ayeni said: “During our recent exercise to monitor the level of compliance with Tuesday, 4th January, 2022 resumption date, we observed that the level of compliance was low. We are going to seal the schools that have not adhered to the academic calendar with ‘Notice of Non-Compliance’ stickers and issue letters of invitation to the administrators to visit our office in Alausa where further disciplinary actions will be taken.”

