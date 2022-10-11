Lagos to become Africa’s model megacity by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday efforts are ongoing to make the state Africa’s model megacity by 2052.

The governor stated this during the 9th edition of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit held in Victoria Island.

He said the government had made concerted efforts towards the conceptualisation and development of a comprehensive 30-year plan for the state.

According to him, the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has the ambition of transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Megacity.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 is built around four strategic pillars – Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure, and Effective Governance.

”This plan focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive this ambition.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt approves construction of new airport in Lagos

“This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

”In line with the ongoing work to fine-tune the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the focus of this year’s Ehingbeti Summit will be on the long-term sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State.”

The governor stressed that the implementation of the Development Plan required purposeful and dedicated leadership.

“Our unwavering promise to you, as a State Government, is that we will provide the required leadership, to move from ideation to action, and to transform Lagos from Megacity to Model Megacity.

”As we look forward, Lagos State will continue to achieve its potential, which will be built on our resilience, our rich heritage of culture, innovation and entrepreneurship, and most importantly, our people.

”I am excited by what the LSDP 2052 has to offer our great state,” he added.

The state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, said the summit had offered Lagos a better deal in growth prospects as the state harnessed robust conversations with key private sector players.

Egube said the state government had implemented 210 of the 222 resolutions reached in the past eight editions of the economic summit, adding that the engagement with the private sector had helped to improve accountability in governance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now