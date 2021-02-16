Lagos to become megacity by 2030 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, boasted on Tuesday the state will become a megacity by 2030 considering the ongoing transformation process in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the 2021 Lagos Economic Summit with the theme: “For a Greater Lagos: Setting the tone for the next decade.”

He said Lagos had seen several revolutionary changes to usher in a new era of prosperity reflected in improved infrastructure, economy, and security.

The governor said the state is still confronted with many challenges, stressing that is also important to identify the progress and build on it.

Sanwo-Olu said: “In 2030, Lagos will proudly stand beside every other megacity in the world in terms of its capacity to transport its people efficiently and responsively.

“In 2030, Lagos will be a Smart City, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometers of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into our homes, offices, and schools and unleash a technology revolution that has never before been seen in this part of the world.

“The Smart City that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the state, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning.

“As you all know, land is not a resource we are generously endowed with in Lagos – we are the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass, with by far the largest population.

”Yet, this should not be an excuse for us to shy away from exploiting the agriculture value chain to the fullest, with a focus on non-land-intensive aspects like processing and value addition.

“By 2030, Lagos will be home to one of the largest rice mills in the world in Imota. We can still aspire, even with our geographical limitations to feed ourselves and the rest of the country through the innovative use of technology and a focus on processing and industry.”

The governor stressed that his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda would help harness the full potential of Lagos and shapes the state into a competitive megacity in the new decade.

In his remarks, the Co-Chairman of Lagos Economic Summit Group, Yemi Cardoso, said Lagos had seen an appreciable development over the last 10 years.

He said: “Lagos is a megacity and must begin to look and operate like a megacity.

“That would only be possible if we are deliberate about the plans and policies we put in place to ensure that both the public and private sector can achieve the set goals or objectives meant to develop the city.

“I believe we have the leaders with the know-how and we have the workforce. What we need to do is provide the vision and guidance to make sure it happens. That is what this summit is about.”

