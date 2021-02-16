Politics
Lagos to become megacity by 2030 – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, boasted on Tuesday the state will become a megacity by 2030 considering the ongoing transformation process in the state.
Sanwo-Olu stated this during the 2021 Lagos Economic Summit with the theme: “For a Greater Lagos: Setting the tone for the next decade.”
He said Lagos had seen several revolutionary changes to usher in a new era of prosperity reflected in improved infrastructure, economy, and security.
The governor said the state is still confronted with many challenges, stressing that is also important to identify the progress and build on it.
Sanwo-Olu said: “In 2030, Lagos will proudly stand beside every other megacity in the world in terms of its capacity to transport its people efficiently and responsively.
“In 2030, Lagos will be a Smart City, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometers of fibre optic infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into our homes, offices, and schools and unleash a technology revolution that has never before been seen in this part of the world.
“The Smart City that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the state, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning.
“As you all know, land is not a resource we are generously endowed with in Lagos – we are the smallest state in Nigeria by landmass, with by far the largest population.
READ ALSO: Buhari pledges massive investments in Lagos to ensure megacity status
”Yet, this should not be an excuse for us to shy away from exploiting the agriculture value chain to the fullest, with a focus on non-land-intensive aspects like processing and value addition.
“By 2030, Lagos will be home to one of the largest rice mills in the world in Imota. We can still aspire, even with our geographical limitations to feed ourselves and the rest of the country through the innovative use of technology and a focus on processing and industry.”
The governor stressed that his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda would help harness the full potential of Lagos and shapes the state into a competitive megacity in the new decade.
In his remarks, the Co-Chairman of Lagos Economic Summit Group, Yemi Cardoso, said Lagos had seen an appreciable development over the last 10 years.
He said: “Lagos is a megacity and must begin to look and operate like a megacity.
“That would only be possible if we are deliberate about the plans and policies we put in place to ensure that both the public and private sector can achieve the set goals or objectives meant to develop the city.
“I believe we have the leaders with the know-how and we have the workforce. What we need to do is provide the vision and guidance to make sure it happens. That is what this summit is about.”
Politics
FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme.
Farouq, who stated this at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register (NSR), said the federal government would make the register more interactive.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NSR is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
The minister said the focus of the meeting was to chart ways for the establishment of a central database for the programme through collaboration with other relevant agencies in data capturing.
She said: “As of January 31, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt launches policy on social welfare, security for aging persons
“This is equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.
“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to her, the database capacity is unprecedented in the history of the country.
Farouq explained that the ministry was mandated to socialise and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments.
Politics
Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Wale Raji seeks to create a legal framework for the operation and administration of the institute under the extant laws.
Raji, who led the debate on the bill, said the crux of the document was to cloth the already existing institute with legal status.
He said the enactment of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 provided the platform for the deregulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry from the control, ownership and regulation of the Federal Government to the private sector.
According to the lawmaker, the reform basically focused on accomplishing many goals among which are power stability, reliability, sustainability, and human capacity development.
Raji said: “In response to this reform and to address the lingering issues on human capacity development, NAPTIN was established in March 23, 2009.
READ ALSO: FG spends N50bn to subsidise electricity for Nigerians – Power minister
“NAPTIN is to provide a structural and standardised training process in order to achieve manpower capacity development in the power sector.
“With the successful completion of the reform and privatisation programme, NAPTIN along with some newly established institutions in the power sector assumed the status of a parastatal of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power.
“In view of the above Executive act, it is imperative that NAPTIN is established by an Act of parliament to empower the institute to actualise its mission and goals.
“The creation, establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of the institute will serve as a focal point for the development and capacity building as well as a research centre on matters relating to power in Nigeria and Africa at large.”
Politics
Edo records 59 fresh COVID-19 cases
The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force, said 32 cases had recovered from the disease and discharged from the treatment centres.
He said efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all communities in the state.
READ ALSO: Edo records 38 COVID-19 deaths
Obi said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”
The incident manager stressed the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.
