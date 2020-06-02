Lagos to build more general hospitals

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said on Tuesday the state government would build more general hospitals in order to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Hamzat made this known while featuring in an online show tagged: “Covinspiration.”

The programme which was put together to mark the first 365 days of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in the state was moderated by a United Nations Special Representative, Dayo Israel.

Hamzat said: “We have gotten experts and they have done the design and Mercy Hospital has been mapped out as we are building another Mercy Hospital.

“Also, we are building a general hospital in Ojo because we discovered there is none around that axis and we are also expanding the general hospital in Gbagada.

“We are building a spinal cord hospital in the Gbagada General Hospital.”

The deputy governor added that the state government was also building an Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba – a permanent isolation centre and Institute of Research.

Hamzat also said at the forum that the state government is trying to ensure that residents of the state are adequately metered for power consumption.

According to him, the government is procuring meter in order to stop the challenges of estimated billings and to allow the power distribution companies to take more electricity from the power generation companies.

“We are discussing with the two Discos, the Eko and Ikeja Discos.

“People are not ready to pay if you send them estimated bill but by helping with the procurement of metres, it will go a long way to light up Lagos.

The deputy governor added: “We want to work with the Discos on procurement of metres.

“The capacity to get 2000 megawatts is there but the challenge is funding.”

