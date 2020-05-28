Lagos to completely phase out motorcycles, tricycles in July

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it would be replacing motorcycles and tricycles, which had been banned in the state with what it described as First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde during the 2020 ministerial press briefing at the JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja.

Oladeinde said: “Following the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles for commuter operations in some areas in the metropolis, the government is working on implementing a First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution.”

The commissioner also explained that Okada and tricycles are not part of the state’s transport architecture, adding that they are constituting nuisance on the roads and responsible for the high rate of accidents and crimes.

“We have identified 285 last mile routes within the seven bus reform initiative zones across Lagos. We have developed bus specifications and shared same with potential bus manufacturers. We expect these to be rolled out in the next two months,” Oladeinde said.’

He also revealed that the Lagos State Government has inaugurated 37 roads and carried out repairs and rehabilitation of more than 354 others.

According to him, ongoing and uncompleted projects inherited from past administrations would be completed to improve the living standard of Lagosians.

