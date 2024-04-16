Lagos to extend Blue Rail Line to Ogun

The Lagos State government has commenced talks with its Ogun State counterpart to extend the Blue Rail Line further to Agbara.

The Director of Rail Transport, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA), Olasukanmi Okusaga, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

He was on an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the Blue Line Phase 2 project being handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

READ ALSO: Lagos Blue Rail line resumes, to operate 74 daily trips from November

The director expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved so far and revealed ongoing discussions with the Ogun government to extend the Blue Line further down to Agbara.

Okusaga said: “The project, which was awarded in 2023, is expected to be completed in three years.

“It will include six stations in Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko along with three bridges in Maza Maza, Satellite town, and LASU. This phase covers 14 Kilometres.

“There are also plans to construct a depot in Okokomaiko.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now