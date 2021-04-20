Lagos govt plans July date for local council election | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State government plans to hold the state’s local councils election in July.

The Chairman of Lagos State Independence Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Phillips said election into the offices of chairman, vice-chairman, and councillors in all the 20 local government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state would hold the same day.

READ ALSO: PDP warns Sanwo-Olu against alleged plan to shelve Lagos council polls

She said: “The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible, and inclusive election.

“The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon.”

The tenure of the local council chairmen and councillors elected in Lagos in 2017 ends in July.

Join the conversation

Opinions