Lagos to hold local council election on July 12

The Lagos State government has scheduled the election in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in the state for July 12.

The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr. Tope Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in the Yaba area of the state.

He said the commission has fixed July 19 for any rerun election.

Ojo confirmed that LASIEC would meet with all political parties taking part in the election on Tuesday.

“The Election Guidelines will be published on April 17.

“Campaigns and rallies will start on April 18 and end on July 9.

“Nomination Forms for ‘substituted’ and ‘only candidate’ submissions must be submitted between June 18 and June 25,” the spokesman added.

The LASIEC Chairman, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), promised a level playing field for all political parties in the state.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a free and fair election.

Okikiolu-Ighile encouraged political parties and aspirants to strictly follow the electoral timetable.

