Lagos to make report of #ENDSARS panel public – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday the state government would make the report of the judicial panel of inquiry which probed the allegation of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units public.

The panel concluded its sittings last Monday.

The governor, who addressed journalists on the ongoing efforts at rebuilding the state after last year’s destruction of public and private facilities and assets by hoodlums that hijacked the #ENDSARS protest, said the government would not make an attempt to cover up the recommendations of the panel.

He stressed that the panel report would be helpful in strengthening true reconciliation and preventing the re-occurrence of violence in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The panel concluded its sittings about three days ago and has asked for time to put the reports together behind closed doors. We do not know the content of the report, but we want to say publicly that, upon the handover of the report, we will be making it public.

“We will not cover up anything. This is not who we are and that is not what our government stands for. We will make full disclosure of whatever recommendations that the panel will come up with. I assure citizens of Lagos that we will not leave anything to chance.”

