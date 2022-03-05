Lagos to probe distribution of petrol at party as gifts

With the effects of the current fuel scarcity grounding many businesses, Nigerians have resorted to buying in bulk for future usage.

This has reportedly led to the distribution of petrol as souvenirs during events with the Lagos State Government pledging to investigate these claims.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Saturday said the state government would probe the use of petrol as souvenir at a party.

Omotoso said in a statement that the government’s attention had been drawn to a viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an events centre in Lagos.

According to him, the action was dangerous and could lead to the loss of lives and property, and it was against all safety measures in such places.

According to him, the Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating the matter and will ensure that all parties to the reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to government.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided,’’ Omotoso stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, had assured Nigerians that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country.

The Company said this in a statement issued by Mele Kyari, the NNPC Group Managing Director who said that it is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

“NNPC is further intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues.

“To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load product round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

It also disclosed that has engaged the services of government security agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to return the situation to normalcy,” it said.

