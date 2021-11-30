Lagos sets to release ENDSARS panel’s report, Sanwo-Olu insists on ‘unblemished respect for the truth’

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the state government would release the White Paper on the report of the judicial panel of inquiry which investigated allegations of police brutality and shooting of ENDSARS protesters in the state later today.

The panel submitted its report to the governor on November 15.

In the report, the team indicted the Nigerian Army and police for complicity in the shooting of the protesters at Leki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The governor, who addressed journalists on the report at the State Secretariat in Ikeja, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to justice and truth as it relates to the report.

He said: “The leakage of the report was regrettable.

“While I commend the panel for undertaking its task to the best of its abilities, it is however regrettable that the panel’s work and the leakage of an unauthorized version of the report have generated much tension. Sadly, a deep wound has been reopened.

“The heated exchanges among various shades of opinion on the report have unfortunately put us all at the risk of missing the larger picture; the fact that what we all seek in common is a land in which we are all safe and secure, law enforcement agents are trusted, and justice is guaranteed for all.

“As I have stated earlier, we have no intention to engage in histrionics or further inflame passion on a matter that has generated intense interest and controversy nationally and internationally. Our decisions and actions will be based entirely on the law, the weight of evidence, and unblemished respect for the truth.”

