Metro
Lagos to shut down Third Mainland Bridge for repairs
The Lagos state government has said some sections of the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for repairs on Sunday.
This was contained in a statement released by Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos Commissioner of Transportation, on Saturday.
Oladeinde said a section of the bridge will be shut from morning to 4 pm on Sunday.
The commissioner noted that traffic would be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified sections on the bridge, adding the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to direct traffic to avoid congestion.
The statement reads, “About the notification received for the readiness of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to repair the identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos state government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the rehabilitation process which is between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm tomorrow, Sunday, April 2.
“Traffic will be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the Bridge.
“This was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.”
