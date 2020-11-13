Lagos to shut Jibowu-Yaba, other rail crossings

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced plans to close the rail level crossing on Ilupeju on Sunday 15th, Ogunmokun on Monday 16th, Jibowu, and Yaba on Wednesday 18th of November, 2020 from 8:00pm to 7:00am daily.

The Ministry of Transportation in a statement titled, “LASG closes Ilupeju, Ogunmokun, Jibowu and Yaba level crossing for railway project,” said it was in accordance with the ongoing modernization project (Lagos-Ibadan section) extended to the Lagos Port, Apapa.

“Motorists are therefore advised to utilize alternative routes that have been provided during the daily closure to enhance free flow of traffic on the stated dates.

“Accordingly, Motorists plying Ilupeju level crossing will be diverted to Ogunmokun, Yaba and Jibowu Crossing to access their desired destinations, so also, those who are to access Ogunmokun Road or access other areas from Ogunmokun are advised to use Ilupeju crossing to Mushin, Oshodi and Surulere for their desired destinations.”

The State Government stated that Traffic Management Personnel will be available to ensure free flow of traffic during the period while appealing to residents and motorists to bear the difficulties for the short time.

