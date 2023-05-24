Lagos tribunal dismisses APM, APP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

This followed the parties’ decision to withdraw their petitions against the governor, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the elections.

The APM counsel, Henry Bello, and his APP counsel counterpart, Francis Ese, told the panel at Wednesday’s proceeding that their clients are no longer interested in the case.



After the parties announced the withdrawal of their cases, the three-man panel headed by Justice Arum Ashom dismissed the petition and ended the day’s proceeding.

The commission had on March 20 declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election after he polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, and 16 others in the election.

APM, APP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities in the exercise and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 by INEC.

