Politics
Lagos tribunal dismisses APM, APP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and the Action Peoples Party (APP) against the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 18 governorship election in the state.
This followed the parties’ decision to withdraw their petitions against the governor, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the elections.
The APM counsel, Henry Bello, and his APP counsel counterpart, Francis Ese, told the panel at Wednesday’s proceeding that their clients are no longer interested in the case.
READ ALSO: Lagos tribunal orders substituted service of election petition on Sanwo-Olu
After the parties announced the withdrawal of their cases, the three-man panel headed by Justice Arum Ashom dismissed the petition and ended the day’s proceeding.
The commission had on March 20 declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election after he polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, and 16 others in the election.
APM, APP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities in the exercise and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 by INEC.
.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...