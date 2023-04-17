Lagos tribunal orders substituted service of election petition on Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal on Monday ordered substituted service of the petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The panel gave the order while ruling on an exparte application filed by Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Gbadegbo Rhodes-Vivour.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the election after he polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour and 12 other candidates in the election.

The LP candidate garnered 312,329 votes while his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, got 62,449 votes.

Rhodes-Vivour later challenged the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities.

In a motion with number EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023 moved by his counsel, Mr. Olagbade Benson, the LP candidate informed the tribunal that Sanwo-Olu evaded the service of the petition on him by the court’s bailiff.

He alleged that the governor refused to collect the document from the bailiff when the court official got to his office to serve him.

The petitioner urged the tribunal to grant him leave to serve the petition and other processes on the governor and his deputy through substituted means, by posting the same via DHL courier services or any other recognised courier service company, to the respondent’s official residence at Lagos House, Marina.

