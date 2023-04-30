Lagos unveils new electric buses for mass transit scheme

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday evening unveiled electric buses for the state’s mass transit scheme.

With this development, Lagos has become the first state in Nigeria to make the switch to electric vehicle in line with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at reducing carbon emissions in countries.

The governor, who shared the photos of the new buses on his Instagram page, said the development was part of ongoing efforts at modernising the state’s transportation sector.

He said: “I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass transit master plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos.”

He also commended Oando Plc for making the investment possible, saying with the electric buses, Lagosians can have a feel of cleaner and greener transportation system.

READ ALSO: Demand for electric cars to impact Nigeria’s oil output by 2030

Sanwo-Olu added: “Thanks to our partnership with #Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280 km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Oando-Lagos State agreement would see Oando Clean Energy rolling out 12,000 electric mass transit buses, including supporting charging infrastructure, and service centres (EV Infrastructure Ecosystem).

The transition followed earlier switch made by private sector logistics player, GIG Logistics, which opened the space with JET Motor Company’s EV buses in 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now