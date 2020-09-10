Lagos varsity students to resume in phases

The Lagos State government said on Thursday only final-year university students would resume school on September 14.

The Special Adviser on Education to the state Governor, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last month directed students of higher institutions in the state to return to school on September 14.

He also directed all public and private schools in the state to start preparing for the resumption of academic activities from September 21.

But Wahab said the students would return to school in phases.

He added that the state government had put in place necessary facilities and processes to ensure a safe reopening of classrooms in the state.

He said: “Basically, we are at a point where scientifically we have been proven to have flattened the curve. And it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back. So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“In the past few weeks, we have been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children come back to school.

“Even at that, what we seek to do from next week is to start a phased reopening of our tertiary institutions.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders primary 6, JSS 3, SSS 3 students to resume school from August 3

“On September 14, we have announced that our tertiary institutions are going to open to our students for the first time after six months.

“They are going to come on campus to have their revision one-on-one and then they can now have their exams and their projects.

“For our tertiary (institutions) from September 14, we are going to start with the final-year students across our tertiary institutions. With those final-year students, we are sure that they are older, they are more mature, and they are going to meet up with the protocol as put in place by the institutions based on the regulations of the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control).

“After we have phased them out, maybe after their exams, then, those in the penultimate year will come on campus. So, we are not going to put all our students on campus at the same time.

“For our secondary, from September 21, they are also going to have a phased resumption.”

Join the conversation

Opinions