Lagos White Paper on #EndSARS panel report callous, insensitive – Bode George

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Wednesday, described as insensitive and callous the Lagos State government’s White Paper on the #ENDSARS panel report.

In the White Paper released on Tuesday, the government claimed there were lots of inconsistencies in the panel’s report.

It also rejected the panel claim that nine people were killed by the army and the police at the Lekki Tollgate.

However, in a statement, George said the White Paper was “defeatist, insensitive, lacking the basic tenet of accountability and decency to address the Lekki incident.

He added that the governor’s response to the panel report was without justice or fairness.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS panel member, Adegboruwa tackles Lagos govt over claim of funds mismanagement

The PDP chieftain said: “It is at best plastic and gestural, devoid of genuine human concern and sincere leadership.

“The Lagos State Government stands indicted for the unfortunate incident.

“Sanwo-Olu perhaps may be able to bring a decent closure to the blood of the innocent that yet cry for justice by apologizing to the families of the bereaved, pay them compensation and immediately scrap the two illegal toll gates and erect a monument in eternal remembrance of those who were cut down unjustly. Nothing else will suffice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now