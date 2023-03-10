News
Lagos will birth new Nigeria —LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour
The Lagos State Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has expressed his confidence that Nigerian youths are close to taking over governance and creating their dream country.
Speaking at a meeting tagged “Youth O’Clock” in Ikeja on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivour stated that a new Lagos would birth a new Nigeria.
Rhodes-Vivour spoke about the need for change in Nigerian politics, saying that the moment the youth take Lagos, the fire of a new type of politics will engulf Nigeria.
He said, “We are already 90 per cent there. We need to bring this thing home. I want you to understand that the moment we take Lagos, this fire of a new type of politics will engulf Nigeria.
READ ALSO:LAGOS: Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour accuses APC govt of empowering ‘agberos’
“You start to find politicians that mean well for the people, that can articulate their vision and positive about change.
“No more status quo, we are changing the narrative to have a new Lagos and a new Nigeria. We will set a new standard.”
He praised Nigerian youths for voting for the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, in the February 25 presidential election.
According to Rhodes-Vivour, Obi and the LP were all about empathy and compassion for the suffering of the people.
