Lagos will take the lead in ensuring security of lives, properties —Sanwo-Olu | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure the security of lives and properties of residents of the state.

Sanwo-Olu stressed this while giving his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 3rd session of the 34th synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Our Savior’s church, Tafawa Balewa in Lagos.

“I know that some of you don’t sleep with your two eyes closed, while some drive with a lot of apprehension of what may happen,” Sanwo-Olu told the congregation.

“We know we have issues to deal with as a country, concerning the security challenges. But I am assuring you that Lagos State will certainly take the lead in ensuring security of lives and properties.

“Our administration is committed to ensure Lagos State is secured and prosperous and which will eventually metamorphose to a state everybody will be proud of.”

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu to install 2,000 cameras across Lagos to tackle insecurity

Ripples Nigeria had on Sunday reported that the Lagos State Government eas concluding plans to install no fewer than 2,000 cameras across the state to tackle insecurity.

The Governor had revealed this during a speech at a special Ramadan Prayer, “Tafsir” Lecture, held at the Lagos House in Marina.

“We are going to install 2,000 cameras in the whole state. We will stop at nothing at ensuring dividends of democracy,” said Sanwo-Olu.

Join the conversation

Opinions