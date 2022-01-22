Lagos, Yobe, Benue get new Police Commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Abiodun Alabi to Lagos State Police Command as the new Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State.

The IGP equally ordered the posting of CP Haruna Gabriel Garba and CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass to Yobe and Benue State Commands respectively.

The postings is came on the heels of the recent promotion by the Police Service Commission, including 2 Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, 6 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 17 Commissioners of Police.

CP Abiodun, the new Lagos State Commissioner of Police who was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a cadet officer, was until his recent redeployment, the CP Administration, FCID Abuja.

Alabi replaces CP Hakeem Odumosu who recently retired from the force.

CP Garba, the new Yobe State police boss prior to his elevation to the rank of Commissioner of Police, was the DCP SCID, Yobe State Command.

CP Abass, the new Commissioner of Police, Benue, was a former DCP State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) at the Oyo and Ogun State Commands respectively. He has also served as the AC SCID, Delta State Command and also as the Area Commander, Area C, Surulere, Lagos State Command, amongst others.

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and improve on the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the areas of crime fighting and public safety.

The IGP enjoined citizens to render support and cooperation to the new Police helmsmen to enable them effectively deliver on their mandate.

According to a statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters on Friday, the posting of the affected Senior Police Officers was with immediate effect.

