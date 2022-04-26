Lagos4Lagos chairman, others return to APC

The Chairman of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Mr. Sunday Ajayi, on Tuesday returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The former Vice-Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area of the state, Segun Aka-Basorun, also returned to the party.

The duo, according to a statement issued by the South-West Organising Secretary of APC, were received by the party Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, at its state secretariat in Ikeja.

The leaders of theLagos4Lagos movement defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in January.

Ajayi, who was a former APC chairman in Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area, announced his withdrawal from the group on April 20 over alleged undemocratic practices by the group’s Lead Visioner, Dr. Olajide Adediran.

Ojelabi recalled the contributions of the returnees to the party.

He said: “I welcome you back to our fold. Welcome to our great party and congratulations for taking the right decision.

“As a progressive, we know it’s not likely for you to fit into the system of PDP.”

