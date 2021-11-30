Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB/ESN of killing abducted police officers

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the “horrific and barbaric gruesome killing of two policemen” out of the three who were abducted a few days ago.

The Minister who made the allegation while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, insisted that intelligence reports traced a viral video made by the killers of the police officers, to the proscribed groups and assured that those who killed the officers “in a cannibalistic manner”, videotaped and circulated the atrocious act would be brought to book.

“We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 November, 2021,” Mohammed said.

“Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’.

“Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra states, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act, will be made to face swift and sure justice,” the Minister added.

He further reiterated that targeting and killing of security agents was an unacceptable attack against the state and would not be tolerated.

“The continued attacks on security agents as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue.

“It is surprising that those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

“Such barbaric attacks are alien to our society and the perpetrators will not go free,” he added.

