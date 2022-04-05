News
Lai Mohammed begs APC defectors to return to party
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday urged some of his loyalists who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state recently to have a rethink.
Some members of the APC faction loyal to the minister dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last week over alleged bad treatment by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.
They also accused the governor of mismanaging the party’s success in the 2019 elections.
In a statement issued in Abuja, the minister appealed to the defectors to rethink their decision and return to where they belong.
Mohammed said: “We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.
