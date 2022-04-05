Lai Mohammed begs APC defectors to return to party

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday urged some of his loyalists who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state recently to have a rethink.

Some members of the APC faction loyal to the minister dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last week over alleged bad treatment by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

They also accused the governor of mismanaging the party’s success in the 2019 elections.

READ ALSO: We’re not fighting conventional war, security agencies need support, Lai Mohammed replies Obasanjo

In a statement issued in Abuja, the minister appealed to the defectors to rethink their decision and return to where they belong.

Mohammed said: “We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now