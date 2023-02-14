Lai Mohammed berates UK, US, others over ‘frivolous’ travel advisories

Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has mocked foreign embassies including those of the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia and others, that issued travel advisories to their citizens last year, to avoid Abuja, the Nigerian federal capital, due to threats of terrorist attacks.

Mohammed who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series, said the advisories unsettled many residents and foreigners who fled the nation’s capital despite the assurances of their safety from the Federal Government.

”Let me use this occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe,” the Minister said.

“Recall, Ladies, and Gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

“This advisories created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.

READ ALSO:Opposition discrediting Buhari’s achievements for selfish reasons – Lai Mohammed

“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisories, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country for their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter.

“Almost three months after the frivolous advisories, residents of Abuja have been going about their business without any threat.

“It is in this light that we want to, once again, commend our gallant troops, the police, the intelligence agencies, and all other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifice to keep our country safe.

“We also call on Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies as they carry out their onerous task while echoing Mr. President’s call on Western countries to stop issuing frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now