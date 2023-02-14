News
Lai Mohammed berates UK, US, others over ‘frivolous’ travel advisories
Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has mocked foreign embassies including those of the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia and others, that issued travel advisories to their citizens last year, to avoid Abuja, the Nigerian federal capital, due to threats of terrorist attacks.
Mohammed who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series, said the advisories unsettled many residents and foreigners who fled the nation’s capital despite the assurances of their safety from the Federal Government.
”Let me use this occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe,” the Minister said.
“Recall, Ladies, and Gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.
“This advisories created much panic in the country. As a matter of fact, a number of Americans were reported to have fled Abuja in the wake of the warning.
READ ALSO:Opposition discrediting Buhari’s achievements for selfish reasons – Lai Mohammed
“Recall also that in our reaction to the advisories, we reassured Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country for their safety and noted that our security agencies are on top of the matter.
“Almost three months after the frivolous advisories, residents of Abuja have been going about their business without any threat.
“It is in this light that we want to, once again, commend our gallant troops, the police, the intelligence agencies, and all other security agencies for their commitment and sacrifice to keep our country safe.
“We also call on Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies as they carry out their onerous task while echoing Mr. President’s call on Western countries to stop issuing frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria,” Mohammed said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...