Lai Mohammed challenges media to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has challenged the local media to be at the forefront of telling the Nigerian story instead of allowing foreign broadcast stations arrogate to themselves the power to tell the Nigerian story.

The minister who made the comments in Oko, Oyo State, while commissioning the 89.3 FM Station on Saturday added that such a move would help guard against distortion of facts by a section of the foreign media.

While speaking further during the commissioning of 89.3 FM Station, the minister noted that had the local broadcast media lived up to their billing, CNN would have relied on them for news about the #EndSARS protests in particular and other happenings in Nigeria.

The minister also added during the commissioning in Oyo State that it was an anomaly for local media to rely and quote a foreign broadcast media for an event that happened in Nigeria.

“I challenge broadcast media in Nigeria to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story…” he said.

“A situation in which foreign broadcast stations arrogate to themselves the power to tell our own story gives room for distortion of facts.

“A situation in which the local media will rely and quote a foreign broadcast media, for an event that happened in Nigeria, is an anomaly. It has to stop,” the minister said.

