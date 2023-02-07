Lai Mohammed claims opposition’s court order reason Buhari can’t end citizens’ pain from naira scarcity

The Federal Government has blamed opposition parties for “restricting” President Muhammadu Buhari from putting an end to the sufferings Nigerians are going through due to the cash crunch resulting from the naira redesign.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the accusation at the 23rd edition of Buhari’s administration scorecard series (2015-2023) on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Federal Government was not unmindful of the inconveniences being faced by Nigerians because of the redesigning of the naira notes and fuel supply disruptions, but said attempts by Buhari to ameliorate the pains have been truncated by unscrupulous opposition parties.

The Minister said it was however, surprising that some opposition political parties ran to court to “obtain an injunction restraining the President and and the Central Bank of Nigeria from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to swap their old notes for new ones.”

“The court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended,” he said.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned are clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of an unconscionable political gamesmanship.

“Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties don’t want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians?” Mohammed queried.

