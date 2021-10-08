Lai Mohammed defends Malami’s comment on state of emergency in Anambra

The Federal Government has restated the possibility of the imposition of a state of emergency in Anambra State if violence keeps spiralling in that state.

This was to buttress a statement issued by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the state.

In the same vein, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, noted that Malami’s position was to avert a constitutional crisis in the state.

No government would fold its arms and allow the pillar of democracy to be destroyed, Mohammed argued.

Read also: Lai Mohammed cautions prominent Nigerians against divisive utterances

“In the last couple of weeks, IPOB had imposed sit-at-home on the citizens, they did not allow people to go to schools, markets and there are also high profile killings.

“The AGF said yesterday that government will do whatever it takes to restore law and order in Anambra and the entire South East to ensure that symbols and pillars of democracy are not tampered with.

“The forthcoming election in the state is one of the pillars of democracy

“Those who are criticising the AGF on this, have they thought for one minute what will happen if the election does not take place in Anambra State on Nov. 6?

“They should bear in mind that under our constitution, a governor cannot spend an extra day beyond the mandate of four years.

“What will happen will be a constitutional crisis of immense proportion,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions