Lai Mohammed gets new appointment after stint as Minister

Lai Mohammed, a former minister of information and culture, has been named managing partner of Ballard Partners, a global lobbying organisation.

On Tuesday, the firm’s official Twitter page released a statement announcing his hiring.

This comes less than two weeks after ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet was dissolved.

It reads: “Ballard Partners, one of the top government relations firms in the United States, is opening its first office in Africa in Abuja, Nigeria, the nation’s capital.

“Lai Mohammed, the immediate past Nigeria minister of information and culture, will serve as the managing partner of the Abuja office and the firm’s satellite office in Lagos, the nation’s financial centre.”

Billy Ballard, the firm’s president noted that Mohammed was given the role, because he “is one of the most respected officials in the country”.

“Opening our first African office in Nigeria expands our firm’s international footprint to three continents and builds upon the important work we have done on behalf of African nations and companies in Africa and the U.S.,” the firm’s president said.

“We are honoured to have former minister Lai Mohammed join the firm as our managing partner in Nigeria. He has a long record of public service and is one of the most respected officials in the country. His outstanding reputation and exceptional experience will be invaluable to our firm’s clients.”

Reacting to his new appointment, Mohammed said, “I am very pleased to join Ballard Partners and to open the firm’s first office in Africa,” he was quoted as saying”.

