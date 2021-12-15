Lai Mohammed labels Obasanjo for criticizing Buhari

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, defended President Muhammadu Buhari from allegations of insensitivity over continued insecurity and terrorism across the country.

Lai spoke during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday in response to a remark by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing more to offer in tackling the challenges.

However, the Minister tagged the comments as fallacious, untrue, and smacking of “dirty politicking, while arguing that Buhari was doing a lot to keep Nigerians safe.

He pointed out that the president was equipping the military to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

Lai said, “Gentlemen, President Buhari has done so much, under very difficult economic and social conditions, to tackle insecurity in our country. Not only has he done so much. President Buhari continues to do much more to keep Nigerians safe. To say he has nothing more to offer is untrue, fallacious and smacks of dirty politicking.

“By boosting the number and capacity of our fighting forces, Mr President is putting them in good stead to tackle insecurity not just during the life of his Administration but long after he would have left office. President Buhari is leaving a legacy of security, infrastructural development, economic prosperity and social cohesion for Nigeria. This may not seem obvious today, amidst daunting challenges, but posterity will be kind to this President.

“Yes, banditry and kidnapping have added to the state of insecurity, President Buhari has also continued to provide quality leadership in order to ensure that our security agencies decisively tackle the cankerworm of insecurity of any hue.

“No administration in Nigeria’s recent history has provided the security agencies with the hardware needed to tackle insecurity as that of President Buhari, in addition to raising the morale of our security men and women.

“Only last week, Mr President commissioned an armada of naval boats and ships in the latest effort to enhance our nation’s maritime security. The army, the air force, and the police, among others, have also been receiving modern hardware to strengthen their arsenal.”

