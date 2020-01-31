Lai Mohammed sends warning to media houses

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday sent a strong warning to media house operating within Nigeria.

He warned that any media house that runs afoul of the laws of the land should be ready to face the music.

Lai who reiterated the warning on Thursday on Conflict Zone, a political programme on Deutsche Welle when he appeared before Tim Sebastian said that “If (news) papers run fowl of the law, they must face the consequences.

The minister who said that the Federal Government was doing extremely well on press freedom also noted that there was a lot of ignorance and mischief by the international community with regards to Nigeria.

He said: “We have a very robust free press. On the contrary at a point in time I felt it was the government that was at the receiving end of government.”

READ ALSO: Buhari’s borrowing good for Nigeria —Lai Mohammed

Lai’s comments comes days after he stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria will not be distracted by the “baseless” rating of the Transparency International, which ranked Nigeria low in its latest international Corruption Perception index.

Lai who revealed this on Tuesday in London when he featured on respective interview sessions with some international media organisations, however said that the TI rating is incorrect.

He also stated further that the Nigerian government is unhappy about the development.

The minister who featured on interview sessions with some international media organisations including; Reuters News Agency, BBC, Financial Times and The Guardian since he arrived in London on Monday said that Nigeria is winning the war against corruption.

Join the conversation

Opinions