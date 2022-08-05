Politics
Lai Mohammed wants Google to block IPOB’s access to YouTube
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has asked social media giants, Google, to block the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB’s) access to the use of its YouTube channel because the proscribed group uses the platform for “acts of violence and destabilization.:
The Minister who made the appeal on Thursday when a team from Google paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja, said the group had been designated a proscribed terrorist group and should not have access to platforms where they would continue to spread hate and violence.
“We want Google to look into how to tackle the use of private and unlisted YouTube channels and YouTube livestreams by proscribed groups like IPOB which has been designated a terrorist organization by a competent court.
“IPOB has been using YouTube to perpetuate acts of violence and destabilization against the Nigerian government.
Read also: Nigerian govt has trained 1,600 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists who are now useful to society —Lai Mohammed
“Channels and emails containing names of proscribed groups and their affiliates should not be allowed on Google platforms,’’ Mohammed said.
Mohammed added that Google platforms were also used by unscrupulous persons or groups for subversive and nefarious activities and should be discouraged by the company.
Responding to the Minister, Google Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Charles Murito, said the platform has introduced a programme called “Trusted Flaggers” for citizens trained to track and engage with online contents in order to flag contents of serious concern.
