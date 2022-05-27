Lai Mohammed’s son loses APC Assembly ticket in Lagos

Folajimi Mohammed, son of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Ikeja State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mohammed was defeated by Seyi Lawal who polled 15 votes in the primary election held in the constituency.

The minister’s son, who is seeking a third term in the parliament, recorded nine votes in the exercise.

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee in the constituency, Ewuoso Olamide, who announced the result of the election, described the exercise as free and fair.

