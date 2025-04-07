Lakurawa terrorists kill 13 vigilantes in Kebbi village

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa terrorist group have reportedly killed 13 members of a local vigilante group in Morai village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to counter-terrorism and security expert, Zagazola Makama, the terrorists invaded the village on Sunday night and attempted to rustle cattle.

They were, however, confronted by the vigilante members, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

“The attack took place on Sunday when the assailants stormed the village and attempted to rustle cattle,” Makama wrote on his X handle on Monday.

“Acting on intelligence, local vigilantes had taken cover in nearby shrubs and launched an ambush to recover the livestock and repel the attackers.

“However, the vigilantes were unaware they had already been surrounded.

“As soon as the vigilantes moved to intercept, the attackers opened fire, killing at least 13 of them on the spot. The village where the attack occurred is just about three kilometers from ours.

“Six bodies have so far been recovered and laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites, as the search for the remaining victims continues.”

