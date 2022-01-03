Lalong charges security agents to fish out perpetrators of Plateau killings

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Monday condemned the killing of three persons at Rafin Bauna community of Bassa local government area of the state.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed the three persons in the community.

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, the governor said the attack was orchestrated by the enemies of the state.

He urged security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

