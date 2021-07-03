News
Lalong orders manhunt for killers behind attacks on Jos communities
Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong has directed security agencies to bring to book those behind isolated killings in Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state in June.
This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Jos by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Macham.
He also directed the security agencies to get to the root of the criminal activity, which was clearly targeted at resuscitating violence in the state and thwarting the peace currently prevailing.
He expressed outrage over the incidents recorded in Chol, Vwang District of Jos South and Tamborong, Ganawuri District in Riyom Local Government Areas, saying the recurring attacks were unacceptable and totally condemnable.
The governor expressed sadness that the dastard acts were repeated partly because culprits were not brought to justice.
Lalong said there was no justification for the killings as no one had the right to take the law into his hands.
READ ALSO: Gov Lalong commutes death sentence of five inmates, pardons two others in Plateau
“Recently we acquired and launched 50 patrol vehicles and 200 motorcycles for use by our security agencies.
“Our expectation is that these attacks will not only be prevented, but wherever any is recorded, the perpetrators will be swiftly arrested and brought to justice.
“I expect to see a drastic change from now onwards on how we respond to these unfortunate acts. Our people deserve to live in peace and pursue their legitimate means of livelihood without fear of being attacked or killed,’’ he said.
The governor urged Plateau residents to assist security agencies and relevant government bodies with necessary intelligence reports to enable them to arrest culprits.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....