Lalong tests positive for COVID-19

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Jos on Thursday.

He said governor was tested for COVID-19 this week and returned a positive result while other members of his family tested negative for the virus.

Macham said Lalong has directed the Deputy Governor, Sonny Tyoden, to handle all state matters in his absence.

He said: “As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor.

“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.”

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently receiving a home-based treatment for the virus.

Other governors that had previously contracted the virus include Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Nigeria currently has 75,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,200 deaths, according to the country’s centre for disease control.

