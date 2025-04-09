Lamidi Apapa claims Labour Party leadership after Supreme Court ruling

A dramatic turn of events has unfolded in the Labour Party (LP) leadership dispute between the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee and the Nenadi Usman Caretaker Committee.

Following the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, Lamidi Apapa, who had been absent from the political scene for a year, has announced his takeover of the party’s leadership.

Apapa’s claim comes after the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, April 4, 2025, which overturned the Court of Appeal in Abuja’s recognition of Abure as the party’s national chairman. According to Apapa, this apex court verdict positions him, as the most senior National Deputy Chairman, to replace Abure.

In a statement signed by the factional National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, Apapa declared his assumption of leadership. The statement also announced that his National Working Committee, as constituted in 2022, will convene on Monday, April 14, 2025, to discuss zoning arrangements.

“Following the dismissal of the cross-appeal filed by the ousted former National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure, also by the Supreme Court on 4th April 2025, what this means is that all actions and decisions taken by Julius Abure since 4th April 2023 are null and void,” the statement read.

Apapa further elaborated on his claim, stating, “Following the decision of the Supreme Court to set aside all judgments that recognise the leadership of Julius Abure as National Chairman, I, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, the most senior deputy national, and in consonance with our party constitution, Article 14 2(a)(b), hereby take over the running of the affairs of our great party with effect from today, in an acting capacity, and Alh Farouk Umar Ibrahim as National Secretary.”

Looking ahead, Apapa announced the upcoming meeting of his faction’s NWC. “My leadership hereby calls on all members of the Labour Party that the National Working Committee of our party as of 2022 will meet next week, Monday, 14th April 2025, to announce our plans, which will include zoning the position of National Chairman to the North and National Secretary to the South,” he stated.

