Politics
Lamido demands scrap of zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 elections
The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Saturday called for the jettisoning of the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.
Lamido, who made the call during an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said the zoning of political offices had not produced the desired results.
He said ethnicity and other primordial considerations should be discarded for merit to take the centre stage.
The ex-governor described the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as one of the most qualified persons for the country’s presidency.
READ ALSO: Ex- Gov, Lamido, warns against zoning
Lamido said: “When it comes to zoning, I would say I don’t agree. The world should look at it as it is, everywhere it goes; everywhere we talk about human development.”
The Southern leaders are demanding a power shift to the region next year.
The major political parties – The All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are expected to make public their position on the matter in the next few months.
Already several individuals including the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had all confirmed their presidential ambition.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...