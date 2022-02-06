Lamido demands scrap of zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 elections

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Saturday called for the jettisoning of the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Lamido, who made the call during an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said the zoning of political offices had not produced the desired results.

He said ethnicity and other primordial considerations should be discarded for merit to take the centre stage.

The ex-governor described the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as one of the most qualified persons for the country’s presidency.

Lamido said: “When it comes to zoning, I would say I don’t agree. The world should look at it as it is, everywhere it goes; everywhere we talk about human development.”

The Southern leaders are demanding a power shift to the region next year.

The major political parties – The All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – are expected to make public their position on the matter in the next few months.

Already several individuals including the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, had all confirmed their presidential ambition.

