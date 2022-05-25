Lamido’s son emerges PDP governorship candidate in Jigawa

Alhaji Mustafa Lamido, the son of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, on Wednesday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

The Returning Officer for the primary election, Isah Ahmed, who announced the election results in Dutse, said Lamido scored 829 out of the 832 votes cast to win the election.

Alhaji Saleh Shehu got nothing.

The third aspirant, Alhaji Adamu Bashir, withdrew from the race a few hours before the commencement of the election.

The returning officer congratulated the winner of the election, party delegates and party members on smooth conduct of the election.

The PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim, said the party would work hard to reclaim the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Mustafa expressed happiness about his victory in the election.

He said: “I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty, and determination.”

He described the congress as historic.

“As we move to the next stage of campaign and elections, I ask you to trust me, work with me, campaign with me, and vote for me so that we can make the state great again. And I call on you to come out massively to vote for PDP.

“I urge all of us to avoid the politics of division and disunity. The interest of the state is far and above any personal or sectional interest.

“To our traditional rulers and elders, I have great respect for them and will consult them regularly on issues that will assist in moving the state forward. I pledge to campaign peacefully, but vigorously, I therefore ask for your support and prayers,” Lamido added.

