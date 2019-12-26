Lampard unhappy with Chelsea’s current form after consecutive home defeats

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has expressed his disappointment with his side’s 2-0 home defeat to struggling Southampton.

The game played at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day saw the Blues pick consecutive home league losses for the first time since 2011.

Chelsea had lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth before bouncing back to a 2-0 victory away at Spurs last weekend.

Michael Obafemi’s superbly taken strike from 18 yards in the 31st minute gave Saints a deserved lead before Nathan Redmond sealed the win on 73 minutes following a superb team move.

“Teams are making it difficult here (Stamford Bridge),” said Lampard.

“We are not making enough chances, we were at the beginning of the season. We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them. We do not manage to pick up that final pass.

“Against Tottenham we had space to make runs and today we had none. It changes things. We did not do it right today.

“I think If at the start of the season we would have been happy where we are. We are good away but we have to make it difficult to come here.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea will face Arsenal on December 29 before playing Brighton on January 1.

