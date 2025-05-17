Land prices in Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi: A 2025 guide for investors

If you’re thinking of buying land in Lagos this 2025, three names will almost certainly pop up in your research—Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi. These locations are more than just popular; they’re strategic hotspots in the Lagos property market. Whether you’re a first-time investor or someone looking to expand their portfolio, understanding the land prices in Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi is crucial for making smart decisions.

But let’s be honest, Lagos real estate isn’t what it used to be. It has changed—dramatically. The days when you could buy land in Lekki for peanuts are long gone. But even now, despite the rising prices, opportunities still exist for those who know where to look and how to act fast.

Why These Three Locations Matter

Let’s start with why Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi remain top contenders for land investment in 2025. Lagos is moving. Not physically, but in value, vision, and volume. Infrastructure developments, rising population, tech hubs, and a steady influx of both local and diaspora investors have transformed Lagos from just another city into a regional economic powerhouse.

Now, Lekki is no longer that quiet area with bad roads and bushy paths. It’s home to the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Dangote Refinery, and several residential estates that could pass for cityscapes in Dubai. Ajah, just a short drive away, has become the middle-class darling. And Ikoyi? Ikoyi is still Ikoyi—old money, elite appeal, and luxury everything.

What’s Really Happening to Land Prices in 2025?

Let’s take a look at the reality on ground.

In Lekki, especially in areas like Lekki Phase 1, Chevron, and the new Lekki Free Trade Zone axis, land prices have been climbing gradually but steadily. As of early 2025, prices in Lekki Phase 1 range from ₦500,000 to ₦1.2 million per square metre, depending on the specific street, title, and access to infrastructure. Lands in Chevron and Orchid Road axis are slightly less expensive but catching up fast. If you’re looking at the Ibeju-Lekki corridor, expect anything between ₦10 million and ₦25 million per plot, depending on proximity to the expressway and development.

Ajah remains a middle-ground option for savvy investors. It’s not as pricey as Lekki Phase 1, but it’s also not exactly cheap. The Sangotedo axis, Abraham Adesanya Estate, and Badore areas have witnessed a spike in demand due to improved road access and urban sprawl. In 2025, land prices in Ajah typically hover between ₦20 million to ₦60 million per plot, depending on the estate, title, and nearness to major landmarks. You won’t find ridiculous bargains anymore, but with the right guide (yes, someone like me), you can still spot a sweet deal before it becomes public knowledge.

Ikoyi, on the other hand, is a different ballgame. It is not for the faint-hearted or small-budget investor. The entry point is high, and the bar keeps rising. You’ll find land prices ranging between ₦1.5 million to ₦3 million per square metre, and that’s on a good day. Locations like Banana Island, Bourdillon, and Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 continue to attract top-tier investors, diplomats, and high-net-worth individuals. If you have the money and the patience to go through proper documentation and title verification, owning a piece of Ikoyi can be one of the most rewarding decisions you make in your lifetime.

READ ALSO: Navy intercepts 90,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Ondo

What Influences the Price Differences?

Now, why such a difference in land prices between Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi?

One word: Value. But value is influenced by multiple things—title, infrastructure, security, social class, and future potential. For instance, a plot with a Certificate of Occupancy or Governor’s Consent in Lekki will cost significantly more than a plot with just a receipt and survey plan in Ajah.

The government’s road expansion projects, proximity to business hubs, and the rise of luxury developments also influence prices. In 2025, people are paying more not just for the land, but for the lifestyle and convenience the land offers. A cornerpiece plot near the Lekki Conservation Centre may cost more than a same-sized plot further down the same road simply because of its visibility and commercial potential.

Should You Still Buy Land in These Areas in 2025?

Absolutely—but do it smartly.

If you wait for the “perfect time,” you might end up pricing yourself out. The truth is, there’s rarely a perfect time. Lekki still has a few pockets of underpriced lands—especially in the Free Trade Zone area and around Eleko junction. Ajah remains ideal for middle-income earners who want a blend of comfort and affordability. And Ikoyi, while expensive, offers long-term capital appreciation and prestige that few other areas can boast of.

The game has changed, yes. But the rules remain the same: buy in growing locations, verify titles properly, and work with a professional who knows the terrain.

Be Wary, But Don’t Be Afraid

Yes, the market has scammers. Yes, you need to double-check documents. But that’s not a reason to fold your arms and watch land slip away. If anything, it’s a reason to be more proactive. It’s 2025, and technology now allows for better verification, safer transactions, and transparency like never before.

You don’t have to break the bank. You just need to position yourself early. The person who bought land in Sangotedo in 2020 is smiling in 2025. In five years’ time, people will say the same thing about those who buy today.

A Word from Someone Who’s in the Trenches

I’ve seen people cry tears of joy and tears of regret in this business. Those who took bold but smart steps often end up celebrating. Those who hesitated or tried to cut corners usually return with “had I known” stories.

So if you’re seriously considering investing in land in Lekki, Ajah, or Ikoyi, don’t just read guides and scroll through listings. Talk to someone who understands the terrain, has walked the streets, asked the hard questions, and seen the real documents.

And yes, that someone could be me. You see, land isn’t just land in Lagos. It’s a story, a future, a retirement plan, a legacy. Whether you want to build now or land-bank for a few years, knowing the land prices in Lekki, Ajah, and Ikoyi will help you make wiser decisions in 2025.

And who knows? Five years from now, someone else might be reading your success story.

By: Dennis Isong

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now